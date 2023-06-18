William Contreras Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Pirates - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 1:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including William Contreras and his .500 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Luis Ortiz and the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Pirates.
William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Explore More About This Game
William Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras is batting .240 with 10 doubles, eight home runs and 25 walks.
- Contreras has had a hit in 34 of 54 games this season (63.0%), including multiple hits 10 times (18.5%).
- Looking at the 54 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in eight of them (14.8%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Contreras has picked up an RBI in 25.9% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 11.1% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
- In 23 games this year (42.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|27
|.253
|AVG
|.228
|.358
|OBP
|.310
|.451
|SLG
|.386
|10
|XBH
|8
|4
|HR
|4
|10
|RBI
|11
|17/14
|K/BB
|28/11
|0
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Pirates have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.34).
- The Pirates give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (70 total, one per game).
- Ortiz makes the start for the Pirates, his seventh of the season. He is 1-3 with a 4.64 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.64, with 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are hitting .308 against him.
