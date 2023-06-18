Raimel Tapia Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Pirates - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Raimel Tapia and the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will start Luis Ortiz) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Pirates.
Raimel Tapia Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Raimel Tapia At The Plate
- Tapia is batting .253 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and nine walks.
- Tapia has had a hit in 18 of 36 games this season (50.0%), including multiple hits four times (11.1%).
- He has gone deep in just one game this year.
- In eight games this year (22.2%), Tapia has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in nine games this year, with multiple runs three times.
Raimel Tapia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|1
|.256
|AVG
|.000
|.347
|OBP
|.000
|.372
|SLG
|.000
|4
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|0
|11/6
|K/BB
|1/0
|3
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
- The Pirates have a 4.34 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up 70 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- Ortiz gets the start for the Pirates, his seventh of the season. He is 1-3 with a 4.64 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, when the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In seven games this season, the 24-year-old has a 4.64 ERA and 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .308 to opposing batters.
