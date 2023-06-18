Brewers vs. Pirates Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 18
Sunday's game between the Milwaukee Brewers (36-34) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (34-35) at American Family Field has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Brewers taking home the win. Game time is at 2:10 PM ET on June 18.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Freddy Peralta (5-6) to the mound, while Luis Ortiz (1-3) will answer the bell for the Pirates.
Brewers vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI
Brewers vs. Pirates Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Brewers 6, Pirates 5.
Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Pirates
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Brewers Performance Insights
- The Brewers have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have gone 3-3 in those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.
- The Brewers have entered the game as favorites 36 times this season and won 20, or 55.6%, of those games.
- Milwaukee has entered 13 games this season favored by -160 or more and is 5-8 in those contests.
- The implied probability of a win from the Brewers, based on the moneyline, is 61.5%.
- Milwaukee has scored 284 runs (just 4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Brewers' 4.06 team ERA ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 11
|Athletics
|L 8-6
|Freddy Peralta vs JP Sears
|June 13
|@ Twins
|L 7-5
|Corbin Burnes vs Pablo Lopez
|June 14
|@ Twins
|L 4-2
|Colin Rea vs Bailey Ober
|June 16
|Pirates
|W 5-4
|Julio Teheran vs Rich Hill
|June 17
|Pirates
|W 5-0
|Wade Miley vs Mitch Keller
|June 18
|Pirates
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs Luis Ortiz
|June 19
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Corbin Burnes vs Merrill Kelly
|June 20
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Colin Rea vs Ryne Nelson
|June 21
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Julio Teheran vs Zac Gallen
|June 23
|@ Guardians
|-
|Wade Miley vs Shane Bieber
|June 24
|@ Guardians
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs Tanner Bibee
