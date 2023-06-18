Sunday's game between the Milwaukee Brewers (36-34) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (34-35) at American Family Field has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Brewers taking home the win. Game time is at 2:10 PM ET on June 18.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Freddy Peralta (5-6) to the mound, while Luis Ortiz (1-3) will answer the bell for the Pirates.

Brewers vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

Brewers vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Brewers 6, Pirates 5.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

The Brewers have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have gone 3-3 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.

The Brewers have entered the game as favorites 36 times this season and won 20, or 55.6%, of those games.

Milwaukee has entered 13 games this season favored by -160 or more and is 5-8 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win from the Brewers, based on the moneyline, is 61.5%.

Milwaukee has scored 284 runs (just 4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The Brewers' 4.06 team ERA ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.

Brewers Schedule