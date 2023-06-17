The Milwaukee Brewers and Willy Adames (.316 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Pirates.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Willy Adames At The Plate

Adames is hitting .201 with seven doubles, 10 home runs and 25 walks.

In 32 of 59 games this year (54.2%) Adames has picked up a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (16.9%).

He has homered in 10 games this season (16.9%), leaving the park in 4% of his trips to the dish.

Adames has an RBI in 17 of 59 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 37.3% of his games this year (22 of 59), he has scored, and in five of those games (8.5%) he has scored more than once.

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 27 .219 AVG .181 .291 OBP .273 .412 SLG .324 10 XBH 7 6 HR 4 14 RBI 14 36/12 K/BB 31/13 1 SB 3

Pirates Pitching Rankings