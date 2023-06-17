The Milwaukee Brewers, including William Contreras and his .500 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller

Mitch Keller TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on William Contreras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

William Contreras At The Plate

Contreras is batting .240 with 10 doubles, eight home runs and 25 walks.

In 34 of 54 games this season (63.0%) Contreras has picked up a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (18.5%).

Looking at the 54 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in eight of them (14.8%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

Contreras has picked up an RBI in 14 games this year (25.9%), with more than one RBI in six of them (11.1%).

In 23 games this year (42.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 27 .253 AVG .228 .358 OBP .310 .451 SLG .386 10 XBH 8 4 HR 4 10 RBI 11 17/14 K/BB 28/11 0 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings