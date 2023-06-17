Following the first round of the U.S. Open, Victor Perez is currently 143rd with a score of +6.

Looking to wager on Victor Perez at the U.S. Open this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Victor Perez Insights

Perez has finished below par eight times and carded 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 15 rounds.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 15 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Perez has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 15 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

In his past five tournaments, Perez has finished in the top 20 once.

In his past five tournaments, Perez has posted a score better than average in two of them.

Perez hopes to qualify for the weekend for the fifth straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 5 59 0 231 0 4 0 0 $405,425

U.S. Open Insights and Stats

Perez has not finished inside the top 20 in his past four appearances at this event.

In his past four appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend once.

Perez finished 143rd on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

At 7,423 yards, The Los Angeles Country Club is set up as a par-70 for this event. In the past year, tournaments on the PGA Tour have been played on courses with a shorter average distance of 7,107 yards.

Courses that Perez has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,356 yards, 67 yards shorter than the 7,423-yard The Los Angeles Country Club this week.

Perez's Last Time Out

Perez was good on the 16 par-3 holes at the PGA Championship, averaging 2.81 strokes to finish in the 98th percentile of the field.

He averaged 4.10 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 48) at the PGA Championship, which was strong enough to land him in the 73rd percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.18).

On the eight par-5 holes at the PGA Championship, Perez was better than 65% of the competitors (averaging 4.75 strokes).

Perez shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on five of 16 par-3s at the PGA Championship (the other participants averaged 1.3).

On the 16 par-3s at the PGA Championship, Perez carded two bogeys or worse (less than the field average of 2.8).

Perez's seven birdies or better on the 48 par-4s at the PGA Championship were more than the field average (4.5).

In that most recent competition, Perez's par-4 showing (on 48 holes) included a bogey or worse 10 times (worse than the field average, 9.7).

Perez ended the PGA Championship recording a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, while the field averaged 1.3 on the eight par-5s.

The field at the PGA Championship averaged 1.0 bogey or worse on the eight par-5s, but Perez finished without one.

U.S. Open Time and Date Info

Date: June 15-18, 2023

June 15-18, 2023 Course: The Los Angeles Country Club

The Los Angeles Country Club Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Par: 70 / 7,423 yards

70 / 7,423 yards Perez Odds to Win: +17500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Perez's performance prior to the 2023 U.S. Open.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.