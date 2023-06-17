Raimel Tapia -- 0-for-1 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Mitch Keller on the hill, on June 17 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Twins.

Raimel Tapia Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller

Mitch Keller TV Channel: BSWI

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Raimel Tapia At The Plate

Tapia has four doubles, a triple, a home run and nine walks while batting .261.

Tapia has reached base via a hit in 18 games this season (of 35 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.

He has homered in only one game this year.

Tapia has driven in a run in eight games this season (22.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 25.7% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 8.6%.

Raimel Tapia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 16 .256 AVG .273 .347 OBP .319 .372 SLG .364 4 XBH 2 0 HR 1 5 RBI 5 11/6 K/BB 8/3 3 SB 2

