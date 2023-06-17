The Milwaukee Brewers and Luis Urias, who went 1-for-3 last time in action, battle Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Luis Urías Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Luis Urías At The Plate

Urias is batting .107 with a double, a home run and four walks.

In three of 10 games this year, Urias got a hit, but only one each time.

He has hit a home run in one game this year.

Urias has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored in three games this season (30.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Luis Urías Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 4 .133 AVG .077 .350 OBP .200 .200 SLG .308 1 XBH 1 0 HR 1 1 RBI 1 5/2 K/BB 4/2 0 SB 0

