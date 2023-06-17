Mitch Keller will toe the rubber for the Pittsburgh Pirates (34-34) on Saturday, June 17 against the Milwaukee Brewers (35-34), who will answer with Wade Miley. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET at American Family Field.

The Brewers are -105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Pirates (-115). The total is 8.5 runs for the matchup.

Brewers vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Keller - PIT (8-2, 3.41 ERA) vs Miley - MIL (3-2, 3.67 ERA)

Brewers vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Brewers vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Pirates have been favored 17 times and won 11, or 64.7%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Pirates have an 11-6 record (winning 64.7% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Pittsburgh, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

The Pirates went 3-2 over the five games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Pittsburgh and its opponents combined to hit the over seven times.

The Brewers have come away with 14 wins in the 31 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Brewers have a win-loss record of 14-14 when favored by -105 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Brewers have played as underdogs three times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Brewers vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Willy Adames 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+180) Brian Anderson 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+280) Rowdy Tellez 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+210) Luis Urías 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+240) William Contreras 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+220)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +4500 15th 1st Win NL Central +125 - 1st

