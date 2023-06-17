Mitch Keller will take the mound for the Pittsburgh Pirates looking to slow down Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

The Brewers are -115 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Pirates (-105). An 8.5-run total is listed for this contest.

Brewers vs. Pirates Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Brewers -115 -105 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

The Brewers have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have gone 3-3 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Brewers and their opponents are 4-5-1 in their last 10 games with a total.

In their last game with a spread, the Brewers failed to cover.

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

The Brewers have won 55.6% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (20-16).

Milwaukee has a 20-16 record (winning 55.6% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The Brewers have a 53.5% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Milwaukee has had an over/under set by bookmakers 69 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 29 of those games (29-37-3).

The Brewers have covered 40% of their games this season, going 4-6-0 ATS.

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 19-16 16-18 15-15 20-19 25-20 10-14

