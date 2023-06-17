A couple of hot hitters, Shohei Ohtani and Bobby Witt Jr., will be on display when the Los Angeles Angels play the Kansas City Royals on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET, at Kauffman Stadium.

Angels vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Angels Batting & Pitching Performance

The Angels average 1.4 home runs per game to rank fifth in baseball with 101 total home runs.

Los Angeles is sixth in MLB with a .433 slugging percentage.

The Angels have the 10th-best batting average in the majors (.255).

Los Angeles scores the seventh-most runs in baseball (351 total, 4.9 per game).

The Angels are seventh in baseball with an on-base percentage of .330.

The Angels strike out 8.8 times per game to rank 22nd in baseball.

The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Los Angeles' pitching staff ranks 12th in the majors.

Los Angeles' 4.16 team ERA ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Angels have the 19th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.333).

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals rank 25th in Major League Baseball with 64 home runs.

Kansas City is 26th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .378 this season.

The Royals have a team batting average of .231 this season, which ranks 24th among MLB teams.

Kansas City has scored the fewest runs in baseball this season with just 255 (3.7 per game).

The Royals have an OBP of just .295 this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Royals rank 16th in strikeouts per game (8.9) among MLB offenses.

Kansas City has an 8.7 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 15th in the majors.

Kansas City has pitched to a 5.10 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.

Royals pitchers have a 1.417 WHIP this season, 25th in the majors.

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher

Griffin Canning makes the start for the Angels, his 11th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 4.56 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the right-hander went five innings against the Seattle Mariners, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

Canning heads into this matchup with three quality starts under his belt this year.

Canning will aim to go five or more innings for his sixth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.3 innings per outing.

In one of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Royals' Mike Mayers will make his second start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance came in relief on Sunday when he threw five innings out of the bullpen against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up four earned runs while allowing seven hits.

Angels Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Angels Starter Opponent Starter 6/12/2023 Rangers W 9-6 Away Tyler Anderson Dane Dunning 6/13/2023 Rangers W 7-3 Away Jaime Barria Cody Bradford 6/14/2023 Rangers L 6-3 Away Reid Detmers Andrew Heaney 6/15/2023 Rangers W 5-3 Away - Nathan Eovaldi 6/16/2023 Royals W 3-0 Away Patrick Sandoval Brady Singer 6/17/2023 Royals - Away Griffin Canning Mike Mayers 6/18/2023 Royals - Away Tyler Anderson Zack Greinke 6/20/2023 Dodgers - Home Jaime Barria Clayton Kershaw 6/21/2023 Dodgers - Home Reid Detmers Michael Grove 6/23/2023 Rockies - Away Shohei Ohtani Connor Seabold 6/24/2023 Rockies - Away Patrick Sandoval Chase Anderson

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 6/11/2023 Orioles L 11-3 Away Carlos Hernandez Kyle Gibson 6/12/2023 Reds L 5-4 Home Zack Greinke Luke Weaver 6/13/2023 Reds L 5-4 Home Jordan Lyles Brandon Williamson 6/14/2023 Reds L 7-4 Home Daniel Lynch Ben Lively 6/16/2023 Angels L 3-0 Home Brady Singer Patrick Sandoval 6/17/2023 Angels - Home Mike Mayers Griffin Canning 6/18/2023 Angels - Home Zack Greinke Tyler Anderson 6/19/2023 Tigers - Away Jordan Lyles Reese Olson 6/20/2023 Tigers - Away Daniel Lynch Michael Lorenzen 6/21/2023 Tigers - Away Brady Singer Matthew Boyd 6/22/2023 Rays - Away - Shane McClanahan

