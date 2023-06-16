Willy Adames Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Pirates - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Milwaukee Brewers and Willy Adames, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, battle Rich Hill and the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Twins.
Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Willy Adames At The Plate
- Adames is batting .204 with seven doubles, 10 home runs and 24 walks.
- Adames has gotten a hit in 32 of 58 games this season (55.2%), including 10 multi-hit games (17.2%).
- He has gone deep in 17.2% of his games in 2023, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Adames has an RBI in 17 of 58 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored at least once 21 times this year (36.2%), including five games with multiple runs (8.6%).
Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|27
|.225
|AVG
|.181
|.293
|OBP
|.273
|.423
|SLG
|.324
|10
|XBH
|7
|6
|HR
|4
|14
|RBI
|14
|35/11
|K/BB
|31/13
|1
|SB
|3
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
- The Pirates have a 4.32 team ERA that ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (67 total, one per game).
- Hill gets the start for the Pirates, his 14th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 4.35 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 72 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Friday against the New York Mets, when the left-hander went seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 43-year-old ranks 49th in ERA (4.35), 53rd in WHIP (1.369), and 40th in K/9 (8.3).
