After hitting .229 with a double, two home runs, three walks and two RBI in his past 10 games, William Contreras and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will start Rich Hill) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Twins.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Rich Hill

Rich Hill TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

William Contreras At The Plate

Contreras is hitting .239 with nine doubles, eight home runs and 25 walks.

In 62.3% of his 53 games this season, Contreras has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in eight games this year (15.1%), leaving the park in 3.7% of his chances at the plate.

Contreras has picked up an RBI in 13 games this season (24.5%), with more than one RBI in six of those games (11.3%).

He has scored in 23 of 53 games (43.4%), including multiple runs twice.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 27 .253 AVG .228 .363 OBP .310 .448 SLG .386 9 XBH 8 4 HR 4 9 RBI 11 17/14 K/BB 28/11 0 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings