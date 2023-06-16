Rowdy Tellez Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Pirates - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Rowdy Tellez (.194 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 111 points below season-long percentage) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Rich Hill. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Twins.
Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Explore More About This Game
Rowdy Tellez At The Plate
- Tellez leads Milwaukee in total hits (48) this season while batting .231 with 17 extra-base hits.
- Tellez has picked up a hit in 38 of 63 games this year, with multiple hits 10 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 17.5% of his games in 2023 (11 of 63), and 5.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Tellez has had an RBI in 20 games this season (31.7%), including six multi-RBI outings (9.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 28.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (4.8%).
Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|34
|.216
|AVG
|.243
|.280
|OBP
|.325
|.423
|SLG
|.441
|8
|XBH
|9
|6
|HR
|6
|13
|RBI
|16
|23/9
|K/BB
|36/14
|0
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
- The Pirates have a 4.32 team ERA that ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (67 total, one per game).
- The Pirates will send Hill (6-5) to the mound for his 14th start of the season. He is 6-5 with a 4.35 ERA and 67 strikeouts through 72 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent time out came on Friday against the New York Mets, when he threw seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 43-year-old's 4.35 ERA ranks 49th, 1.369 WHIP ranks 53rd, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 40th among qualifying pitchers this season.
