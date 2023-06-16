Victor Caratini and the Milwaukee Brewers take the field on Friday at American Family Field against Rich Hill, who is starting for the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch will be at 8:10 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 15th in MLB play with 78 total home runs.

Milwaukee's .377 slugging percentage is the fourth-lowest average in MLB.

The Brewers have the fifth-worst batting average in the majors (.229).

Milwaukee has the No. 25 offense in baseball, scoring four runs per game (274 total runs).

The Brewers are 25th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .306.

The Brewers strike out 9.5 times per game, the fifth-worst mark in baseball.

The pitching staff for Milwaukee has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in the majors.

Milwaukee has the 13th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.12).

The Brewers have the 15th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.283).

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Julio Teheran (1-2) takes the mound for the Brewers in his fifth start of the season. He has a 1.48 ERA in 24 1/3 innings pitched, with 16 strikeouts.

In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty went seven innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.

Teheran is trying to secure his fourth straight quality start in this game.

Teheran is seeking his fifth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages six innings per appearance on the mound.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 6/9/2023 Athletics L 5-2 Home Adrian Houser Sam Moll 6/10/2023 Athletics L 2-1 Home Julio Teheran Paul Blackburn 6/11/2023 Athletics L 8-6 Home Freddy Peralta JP Sears 6/13/2023 Twins L 7-5 Away Corbin Burnes Pablo Lopez 6/14/2023 Twins L 4-2 Away Colin Rea Bailey Ober 6/16/2023 Pirates - Home Julio Teheran Rich Hill 6/17/2023 Pirates - Home Wade Miley Mitch Keller 6/18/2023 Pirates - Home Freddy Peralta Luis Ortiz 6/19/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Corbin Burnes Merrill Kelly 6/20/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Colin Rea Ryne Nelson 6/21/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Julio Teheran Zac Gallen

