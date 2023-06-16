Brewers vs. Pirates Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 16
Friday's game between the Milwaukee Brewers (34-34) and Pittsburgh Pirates (34-33) going head to head at American Family Field has a projected final score of 4-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Brewers, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 8:10 PM ET on June 16.
The Brewers will call on Julio Teheran (1-2) against the Pirates and Rich Hill (6-5).
Brewers vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, June 16, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Brewers vs. Pirates Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Brewers 4, Pirates 3.
Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Pirates
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Explore More About This Game
|Brewers Injury Report
|Brewers vs Pirates Betting Trends & Stats
|Brewers vs Pirates Player Props
|Brewers vs Pirates Pitching Matchup
Brewers Performance Insights
- The Brewers have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Brewers have a record of 1-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
- This season, the Brewers have won 19 out of the 35 games, or 54.3%, in which they've been favored.
- Milwaukee has a record of 19-16 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -115 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Brewers, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.
- Milwaukee has scored the 25th-most runs in the majors this season with 274 (four per game).
- The Brewers have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.12).
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 9
|Athletics
|L 5-2
|Adrian Houser vs Sam Moll
|June 10
|Athletics
|L 2-1
|Julio Teheran vs Paul Blackburn
|June 11
|Athletics
|L 8-6
|Freddy Peralta vs JP Sears
|June 13
|@ Twins
|L 7-5
|Corbin Burnes vs Pablo Lopez
|June 14
|@ Twins
|L 4-2
|Colin Rea vs Bailey Ober
|June 16
|Pirates
|-
|Julio Teheran vs Rich Hill
|June 17
|Pirates
|-
|Wade Miley vs Mitch Keller
|June 18
|Pirates
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs Luis Ortiz
|June 19
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Corbin Burnes vs Merrill Kelly
|June 20
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Colin Rea vs Ryne Nelson
|June 21
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Julio Teheran vs Zac Gallen
