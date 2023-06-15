Kahleah Copper leads the Chicago Sky (5-5) into a home game against Aliyah Boston and the Indiana Fever (3-6) at Wintrust Arena on Thursday, starting at 8:00 PM ET.

In its last outing, Chicago fell short of victory by a final score of 93-80 against Las Vegas. The Sky were led by Marina Mabrey's 20 points and Copper's 18 points and six rebounds. With Boston leading the team with 23 points, 14 rebounds and six assists, Indiana ended up winning against Washington 87-66 in their last game.

Sky vs. Fever Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Sky (-150 to win)

Sky (-150 to win) Who's the underdog?: Fever (+125 to win)

Fever (+125 to win) What's the spread?: Sky (-2.5)

Sky (-2.5) What's the over/under?: 158.5

158.5 When: Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: The U

Sky Season Stats

The Sky are averaging 79.2 points per game (eighth-ranked in WNBA) this season, while surrendering 80.9 points per contest (sixth-ranked).

This season, Chicago is averaging 35.2 rebounds per game (seventh-ranked in WNBA) and allowing 35.4 rebounds per contest (fifth-ranked).

The Sky rank sixth in the WNBA with 20.1 dimes per contest.

Chicago is committing 13.3 turnovers per game (seventh-ranked in league). It is forcing 13.8 turnovers per contest (sixth-ranked).

The Sky are draining 7.3 threes per game this year (sixth-ranked in WNBA), and they sport a 35.4% three-point percentage (second-best).

Chicago is top-five this season in three-pointers allowed, currently best in the league with 6.5 threes allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranks fifth with a 31.6% shooting percentage allowed from three-point land.

Sky Home/Away Splits

So far in 2023, the Sky's offense has been significantly better at home, where they score 86.8 points per game, compared to on the road, where they average 74.2 per game. Defensively, they have been much worse in home games, where they concede 84.8 points per game, versus road games, where they allow their opponents to average 78.3 per game.

At home, Chicago averages 0.7 fewer rebounds per game than on the road (34.8 at home, 35.5 on the road), while it lets its opponents grab 5.7 fewer boards in home games than in road games (32 at home, 37.7 on the road).

The Sky average 22.5 assists per home game, four more than their road game average in 2023 (18.5). During 2023, Chicago has more turnovers at home than on the road (13.5 turnovers per game at home versus 13.2 on the road), and has forced fewer turnovers at home than on the road (12.8 per game at home versus 14.5 on the road).

In 2023 the Sky are averaging eight made three-pointers at home and 6.8 away, while shooting 40% from distance at home compared to 32.5% away.

Chicago allows 3.3 more three-pointers when playing at home (8.5 per game) than on the road (5.2). It also allows a higher three-point shooting percentage at home (37% in home games compared to 27.2% on the road).

Sky Moneyline and ATS Records

The Sky have been the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

The Sky have played as a moneyline favorite of -150 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.

Chicago's record against the spread is 6-3-0.

As a 2.5-point favorite or greater, Chicago has one win ATS (1-1) this season.

The Sky have a 60.0% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

