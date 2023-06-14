The Milwaukee Brewers and Willy Adames, who went 1-for-5 last time out, take on Bailey Ober and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Twins.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: Target Field

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Explore More About This Game

Willy Adames At The Plate

Adames is hitting .208 with seven doubles, 10 home runs and 24 walks.

In 56.1% of his 57 games this season, Adames has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 57 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 10 of them (17.5%), and in 4.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 29.8% of his games this year, Adames has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 21 games this season (36.8%), including multiple runs in five games.

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 26 .225 AVG .188 .293 OBP .282 .423 SLG .337 10 XBH 7 6 HR 4 14 RBI 14 35/11 K/BB 30/13 1 SB 3

