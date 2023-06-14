Rowdy Tellez Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Twins - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Rowdy Tellez (.216 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 90 points below season-long percentage) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Bailey Ober. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his last game against the Twins.
Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Discover More About This Game
Rowdy Tellez At The Plate
- Tellez has 47 hits, which is tops among Milwaukee hitters this season, while batting .230 with 17 extra-base hits.
- Tellez has gotten a hit in 37 of 62 games this season (59.7%), including 10 multi-hit games (16.1%).
- He has homered in 11 games this season (17.7%), leaving the park in 5.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Tellez has had an RBI in 20 games this year (32.3%), including six multi-RBI outings (9.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 29.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (4.8%).
Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|33
|.216
|AVG
|.243
|.280
|OBP
|.328
|.423
|SLG
|.449
|8
|XBH
|9
|6
|HR
|6
|13
|RBI
|16
|23/9
|K/BB
|35/14
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the first-best in the league.
- The Twins have a 3.52 team ERA that ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to surrender 65 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in the league.
- Ober (3-3 with a 2.61 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his 10th of the season.
- In his last time out on Thursday, the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, allowing three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.61, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents are batting .200 against him.
