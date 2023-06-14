Luis Urías Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Twins - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Luis Urias -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Minnesota Twins, with Bailey Ober on the hill, on June 14 at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Twins.
Luis Urías Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Luis Urías At The Plate
- Urias has a double and four walks while hitting .045.
- Urias produced a hit in one of eight games so far this season.
- He has not hit a long ball in his eight games this year.
- Urias has driven in a run in one game this season.
- He has scored in one of eight games.
Luis Urías Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|3
|.083
|AVG
|.000
|.353
|OBP
|.167
|.167
|SLG
|.000
|1
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|0
|5/2
|K/BB
|3/2
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the first-best in the league.
- The Twins have the second-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.52).
- Twins pitchers combine to allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (65 total, one per game).
- Ober (3-3) takes the mound for the Twins in his 10th start of the season. He has a 2.61 ERA in 51 2/3 innings pitched, with 47 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out came on Thursday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the righty threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up three hits.
- In nine games this season, the 27-year-old has a 2.61 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .200 to opposing hitters.
