Christian Yelich Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Twins - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Christian Yelich and his .550 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Bailey Ober and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (3-for-5 with a double, a home run and four RBI) against the Twins.
Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Discover More About This Game
Christian Yelich At The Plate
- Yelich has an OPS of .783, fueled by an OBP of .359 to go with a slugging percentage of .424. All three of those stats lead Milwaukee hitters this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 59th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and 87th in slugging.
- Yelich has reached base via a hit in 41 games this year (of 64 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.
- Looking at the 64 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in eight of them (12.5%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 19 games this season (29.7%), Yelich has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (12.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in 31 games this season, with multiple runs 15 times.
Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|31
|.276
|AVG
|.254
|.378
|OBP
|.341
|.457
|SLG
|.393
|11
|XBH
|9
|5
|HR
|4
|16
|RBI
|14
|33/17
|K/BB
|30/15
|8
|SB
|8
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff leads the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have a 3.52 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (65 total, one per game).
- Ober (3-3 with a 2.61 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his 10th of the season.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing three hits.
- In nine games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.61, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .200 against him.
