Brian Anderson Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Twins - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Brian Anderson (.211 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starter Bailey Ober and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Twins.
Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Brian Anderson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Brian Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson is hitting .230 with nine doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 29 walks.
- Anderson has gotten a hit in 37 of 64 games this year (57.8%), including 11 multi-hit games (17.2%).
- He has hit a long ball in 9.4% of his games in 2023 (six of 64), and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Anderson has picked up an RBI in 29.7% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 12.5% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
- In 24 of 64 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|31
|.256
|AVG
|.200
|.331
|OBP
|.323
|.462
|SLG
|.305
|12
|XBH
|6
|6
|HR
|2
|22
|RBI
|10
|40/11
|K/BB
|31/18
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the first-best in the league.
- The Twins have the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.52).
- Twins pitchers combine to surrender 65 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in the league.
- Ober gets the start for the Twins, his 10th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 2.61 ERA and 47 strikeouts through 51 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Thursday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the righty threw 5 1/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.61, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents have a .200 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.