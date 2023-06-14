Bailey Ober takes the mound for the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday at Target Field against Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET for the final game of a two-game series.

The Twins are favored in this one, at -175, while the underdog Brewers have +145 odds to win. The game's total has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Brewers vs. Twins Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Time: 1:10 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Venue: Target Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -175 +145 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 1-2.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Brewers and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The Brewers have gone 2-1-0 against the runline over their past 10 games (three of those games had a spread listed by oddsmakers).

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

The Brewers have been chosen as underdogs in 30 games this year and have walked away with the win 14 times (46.7%) in those games.

This season, Milwaukee has won one of its three games when it's the underdog by at least +145 on the moneyline.

The Brewers have an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

So far this season, Milwaukee and its opponents have hit the over in 28 of its 67 games with a total.

The Brewers are 4-6-0 against the spread in their 10 games that had a posted line this season.

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 18-16 16-17 15-14 19-19 25-19 9-14

