Brewers vs. Twins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 14
Wednesday's game features the Minnesota Twins (34-33) and the Milwaukee Brewers (34-33) matching up at Target Field in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 4-3 victory for the Twins according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET on June 14.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Bailey Ober (3-3) to the mound, while Colin Rea (3-3) will answer the bell for the Brewers.
Brewers vs. Twins Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Brewers vs. Twins Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Twins 4, Brewers 3.
Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Twins
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Brewers Performance Insights
- In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have posted a mark of 1-2.
- When it comes to the total, Milwaukee and its opponents are 4-5-1 in its last 10 games.
- The Brewers' ATS record is 2-1-0 over their previous 10 games (three of those games had spread set by bookmakers).
- The Brewers have won in 14, or 46.7%, of the 30 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- Milwaukee has a mark of 1-2 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +145 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Brewers have a 40.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Averaging 4.1 runs per game (272 total), Milwaukee is the 25th-highest scoring team in MLB.
- The Brewers have the 12th-ranked ERA (4.11) in the majors this season.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 8
|Orioles
|L 6-3
|Colin Rea vs Kyle Bradish
|June 9
|Athletics
|L 5-2
|Adrian Houser vs Sam Moll
|June 10
|Athletics
|L 2-1
|Julio Teheran vs Paul Blackburn
|June 11
|Athletics
|L 8-6
|Freddy Peralta vs JP Sears
|June 13
|@ Twins
|L 7-5
|Corbin Burnes vs Pablo Lopez
|June 14
|@ Twins
|-
|Colin Rea vs Bailey Ober
|June 16
|Pirates
|-
|Adrian Houser vs Mitch Keller
|June 17
|Pirates
|-
|Wade Miley vs TBA
|June 18
|Pirates
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs Roansy Contreras
|June 19
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Corbin Burnes vs Merrill Kelly
|June 20
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Colin Rea vs Ryne Nelson
