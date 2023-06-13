Willy Adames Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Twins - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Willy Adames (.231 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 58 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last game against the Athletics.
Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Willy Adames At The Plate
- Adames has seven doubles, 10 home runs and 24 walks while hitting .208.
- Adames has picked up a hit in 55.4% of his 56 games this year, with more than one hit in 17.9% of those games.
- In 17.9% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Adames has driven home a run in 17 games this season (30.4%), including more than one RBI in 10.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- He has scored at least once 21 times this season (37.5%), including five games with multiple runs (8.9%).
Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|25
|.225
|AVG
|.188
|.293
|OBP
|.286
|.423
|SLG
|.344
|10
|XBH
|7
|6
|HR
|4
|14
|RBI
|14
|35/11
|K/BB
|28/13
|1
|SB
|3
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.5 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The Twins have the second-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.50).
- Twins pitchers combine to allow 64 home runs (1.0 per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
- Lopez makes the start for the Twins, his 14th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.25 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 78 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance came on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.25), 30th in WHIP (1.136), and eighth in K/9 (10.6) among qualifying pitchers.
