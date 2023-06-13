William Contreras Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Twins - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, William Contreras (.206 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, four walks and two RBI) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Pablo Lopez. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Athletics.
William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Discover More About This Game
William Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras is hitting .239 with nine doubles, eight home runs and 25 walks.
- Contreras has gotten a hit in 32 of 52 games this year (61.5%), with at least two hits on 10 occasions (19.2%).
- He has hit a long ball in 15.4% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 25.0% of his games this season, Contreras has picked up at least one RBI. In six of those games (11.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 23 games this year (44.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|26
|.253
|AVG
|.227
|.363
|OBP
|.312
|.448
|SLG
|.392
|9
|XBH
|8
|4
|HR
|4
|9
|RBI
|11
|17/14
|K/BB
|26/11
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks second in the league.
- The Twins' 3.50 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (64 total, one per game).
- Lopez (3-3) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his 14th start of the season. He has a 4.25 ERA in 78 1/3 innings pitched, with 92 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed seven innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.25), 30th in WHIP (1.136), and eighth in K/9 (10.6) among pitchers who qualify.
