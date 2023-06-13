On Tuesday, William Contreras (.206 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, four walks and two RBI) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Pablo Lopez. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Athletics.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Target Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

William Contreras At The Plate

Contreras is hitting .239 with nine doubles, eight home runs and 25 walks.

Contreras has gotten a hit in 32 of 52 games this year (61.5%), with at least two hits on 10 occasions (19.2%).

He has hit a long ball in 15.4% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 25.0% of his games this season, Contreras has picked up at least one RBI. In six of those games (11.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 23 games this year (44.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 26 .253 AVG .227 .363 OBP .312 .448 SLG .392 9 XBH 8 4 HR 4 9 RBI 11 17/14 K/BB 26/11 0 SB 0

