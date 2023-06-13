The Milwaukee Brewers, including Victor Caratini (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 76 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Athletics.

Victor Caratini Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Victor Caratini At The Plate

  • Caratini is batting .238 with three home runs and nine walks.
  • Caratini has picked up a hit in 50.0% of his 24 games this season, with more than one hit in 20.8% of those games.
  • He has hit a home run in 12.5% of his games in 2023 (three of 24), and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 10 games this year (41.7%), Caratini has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in seven games this year (29.2%), but has had no multi-run games.

Victor Caratini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 11
.216 AVG .256
.348 OBP .304
.378 SLG .326
2 XBH 1
2 HR 1
7 RBI 5
12/7 K/BB 10/2
1 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.5 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
  • The Twins' 3.50 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to give up 64 home runs (one per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
  • Lopez gets the start for the Twins, his 14th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.25 ERA and 92 strikeouts through 78 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.25), 30th in WHIP (1.136), and eighth in K/9 (10.6).
