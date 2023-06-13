Victor Caratini Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Twins - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Victor Caratini (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 76 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Athletics.
Victor Caratini Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Victor Caratini At The Plate
- Caratini is batting .238 with three home runs and nine walks.
- Caratini has picked up a hit in 50.0% of his 24 games this season, with more than one hit in 20.8% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 12.5% of his games in 2023 (three of 24), and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 10 games this year (41.7%), Caratini has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in seven games this year (29.2%), but has had no multi-run games.
Victor Caratini Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|11
|.216
|AVG
|.256
|.348
|OBP
|.304
|.378
|SLG
|.326
|2
|XBH
|1
|2
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|5
|12/7
|K/BB
|10/2
|1
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.5 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The Twins' 3.50 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to give up 64 home runs (one per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
- Lopez gets the start for the Twins, his 14th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.25 ERA and 92 strikeouts through 78 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.25), 30th in WHIP (1.136), and eighth in K/9 (10.6).
