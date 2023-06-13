On Tuesday, Rowdy Tellez (.143 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Pablo Lopez. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Athletics.

Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Stadium: Target Field

Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Explore More About This Game

Rowdy Tellez At The Plate

Tellez has 45 hits, which is tops among Milwaukee hitters this season, while batting .226 with 17 extra-base hits.

In 36 of 61 games this season (59.0%) Tellez has had a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (14.8%).

In 18.0% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 5.4% of his trips to the plate.

Tellez has had at least one RBI in 31.1% of his games this season (19 of 61), with more than one RBI six times (9.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 29.5% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 4.9%.

Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 32 .216 AVG .235 .280 OBP .325 .423 SLG .451 8 XBH 9 6 HR 6 13 RBI 15 23/9 K/BB 34/14 0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings