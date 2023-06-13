Rowdy Tellez Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Twins - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Rowdy Tellez (.143 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Pablo Lopez. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Athletics.
Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Rowdy Tellez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Rowdy Tellez At The Plate
- Tellez has 45 hits, which is tops among Milwaukee hitters this season, while batting .226 with 17 extra-base hits.
- In 36 of 61 games this season (59.0%) Tellez has had a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (14.8%).
- In 18.0% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 5.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Tellez has had at least one RBI in 31.1% of his games this season (19 of 61), with more than one RBI six times (9.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 29.5% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 4.9%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|32
|.216
|AVG
|.235
|.280
|OBP
|.325
|.423
|SLG
|.451
|8
|XBH
|9
|6
|HR
|6
|13
|RBI
|15
|23/9
|K/BB
|34/14
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- The Twins have a 3.50 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (64 total, one per game).
- Lopez gets the start for the Twins, his 14th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.25 ERA and 92 strikeouts through 78 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the righty tossed seven innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.25), 30th in WHIP (1.136), and eighth in K/9 (10.6) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.