Player prop betting options for Carlos Correa, Christian Yelich and others are available in the Minnesota Twins-Milwaukee Brewers matchup at Target Field on Tuesday, starting at 7:40 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Twins Game Info

When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 10 doubles, eight home runs, 32 walks and 26 RBI (60 total hits). He's also stolen 16 bases.

He's slashing .258/.354/.403 so far this year.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Athletics Jun. 11 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 10 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 8 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 7 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

Brian Anderson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)

Anderson Stats

Brian Anderson has 50 hits with eight doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 29 walks and 32 RBI.

He's slashing .229/.328/.385 so far this year.

Anderson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Athletics Jun. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 10 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Athletics Jun. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Orioles Jun. 7 2-for-4 2 0 1 2

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Pablo Lopez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Lopez Stats

The Twins will send Pablo Lopez (3-3) to the mound for his 14th start this season.

He has seven quality starts in 13 chances this season.

Lopez has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 13 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 27-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.25), 30th in WHIP (1.136), and eighth in K/9 (10.6).

Lopez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rays Jun. 7 7.0 5 1 1 6 1 vs. Guardians Jun. 1 5.2 8 6 6 5 1 vs. Blue Jays May. 27 5.2 5 4 4 6 3 at Angels May. 21 6.0 5 2 2 9 3 at Dodgers May. 15 4.2 5 5 5 4 0

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Correa Stats

Correa has recorded 46 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 27 walks. He has driven in 29 runs.

He has a .217/.304/.406 slash line on the season.

Correa has recorded a base hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is batting .300 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and five RBI.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Blue Jays Jun. 11 2-for-4 2 0 0 4 at Blue Jays Jun. 10 1-for-5 1 1 4 4 at Blue Jays Jun. 9 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 at Rays Jun. 8 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 at Rays Jun. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Trevor Larnach Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Larnach Stats

Trevor Larnach has 31 hits with four doubles, two triples, six home runs, 23 walks and 30 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a .208/.310/.383 slash line so far this year.

Larnach enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .188 with a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Larnach Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Blue Jays Jun. 11 1-for-4 0 0 2 1 0 at Blue Jays Jun. 10 2-for-5 2 1 1 5 1 at Blue Jays Jun. 9 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Jun. 8 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Jun. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

