In the series opener on Tuesday, June 13, Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins (33-33) square off against Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers (34-32). The first pitch will be thrown at 7:40 PM ET at Target Field.

The favored Twins have -130 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Brewers, who are listed at +110. The contest's over/under is listed at 7.5 runs.

Brewers vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Pablo Lopez - MIN (3-3, 4.25 ERA) vs Corbin Burnes - MIL (5-4, 3.36 ERA)

Brewers vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Brewers vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have won 24 out of the 37 games, or 64.9%, in which they've been favored.

The Twins have gone 19-11 (winning 63.3% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -130 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Minnesota has a 56.5% chance to win.

The Twins played as the moneyline favorite in four of their last 10 games, and they went 2-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Minnesota and its opponents combined to go over the total three times.

The Brewers have been chosen as underdogs in 29 games this year and have walked away with the win 14 times (48.3%) in those games.

This season, the Brewers have come away with a win nine times in 19 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Brewers have been underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Brewers vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Yelich 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+250) Victor Caratini 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+260) Rowdy Tellez 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+210) Willy Adames 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+200) Brian Anderson 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+280)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3000 10th 1st Win NL Central -110 - 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.