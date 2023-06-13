Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins will play Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday at Target Field, at 7:40 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers have hit 75 homers this season, which ranks 14th in the league.

Milwaukee is 27th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .376 this season.

The Brewers have a team batting average of just .229 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.

Milwaukee has scored 267 runs (four per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Brewers have an OBP of .307 this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Brewers rank 26th in strikeouts per game (9.3) among MLB offenses.

Milwaukee averages the 25th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.2) in the majors this season.

Milwaukee has pitched to a 4.06 ERA this season, which ranks 12th in baseball.

The Brewers have a combined WHIP of 1.272 as a pitching staff, which ranks 13th in MLB.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Brewers' Corbin Burnes (5-4) will make his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed eight innings without allowing a run on two hits in a matchup with the Baltimore Orioles.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth quality start in a row.

Burnes has 11 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 13 chances this season.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 6/7/2023 Orioles W 10-2 Home Corbin Burnes Dean Kremer 6/8/2023 Orioles L 6-3 Home Colin Rea Kyle Bradish 6/9/2023 Athletics L 5-2 Home Adrian Houser Sam Moll 6/10/2023 Athletics L 2-1 Home Julio Teheran Paul Blackburn 6/11/2023 Athletics L 8-6 Home Freddy Peralta JP Sears 6/13/2023 Twins - Away Corbin Burnes Pablo Lopez 6/14/2023 Twins - Away Colin Rea Bailey Ober 6/16/2023 Pirates - Home Adrian Houser Mitch Keller 6/17/2023 Pirates - Home Julio Teheran - 6/18/2023 Pirates - Home Freddy Peralta Roansy Contreras 6/19/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Corbin Burnes Merrill Kelly

