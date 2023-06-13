How to Watch the Brewers vs. Twins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 13
Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins will play Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday at Target Field, at 7:40 PM ET.
Brewers vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Brewers have hit 75 homers this season, which ranks 14th in the league.
- Milwaukee is 27th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .376 this season.
- The Brewers have a team batting average of just .229 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.
- Milwaukee has scored 267 runs (four per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Brewers have an OBP of .307 this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Brewers rank 26th in strikeouts per game (9.3) among MLB offenses.
- Milwaukee averages the 25th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.2) in the majors this season.
- Milwaukee has pitched to a 4.06 ERA this season, which ranks 12th in baseball.
- The Brewers have a combined WHIP of 1.272 as a pitching staff, which ranks 13th in MLB.
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Brewers' Corbin Burnes (5-4) will make his 14th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed eight innings without allowing a run on two hits in a matchup with the Baltimore Orioles.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth quality start in a row.
- Burnes has 11 starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 13 chances this season.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Brewers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/7/2023
|Orioles
|W 10-2
|Home
|Corbin Burnes
|Dean Kremer
|6/8/2023
|Orioles
|L 6-3
|Home
|Colin Rea
|Kyle Bradish
|6/9/2023
|Athletics
|L 5-2
|Home
|Adrian Houser
|Sam Moll
|6/10/2023
|Athletics
|L 2-1
|Home
|Julio Teheran
|Paul Blackburn
|6/11/2023
|Athletics
|L 8-6
|Home
|Freddy Peralta
|JP Sears
|6/13/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Pablo Lopez
|6/14/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Colin Rea
|Bailey Ober
|6/16/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Adrian Houser
|Mitch Keller
|6/17/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Julio Teheran
|-
|6/18/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Freddy Peralta
|Roansy Contreras
|6/19/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Corbin Burnes
|Merrill Kelly
