Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers (34-31) will host Esteury Ruiz and the Oakland Athletics (16-50) at American Family Field on Sunday, June 11, with a start time of 2:10 PM ET.

The Brewers are the favorite in this one, at -210, while the underdog Athletics have +170 odds to win. The over/under is 8 runs for this matchup (with -120 odds to hit the over and +100 odds to go under).

Brewers vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Time: 2:10 PM ET

TV: BSWI

Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta - MIL (5-5, 4.41 ERA) vs JP Sears - OAK (0-3, 4.20 ERA)

Brewers vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Have the desire to put money on the Brewers' matchup against the Athletics but aren't sure where to start? We're here to assist you. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Brewers (-210) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Brewers to beat the Athletics with those odds, and the Brewers emerge with the victory, you'd get back $14.76.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Christian Yelich get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Explore More About This Game

Brewers vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Brewers have been favored 34 times and won 19, or 55.9%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -210 or shorter, the Brewers have a 2-1 record (winning 66.7% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Milwaukee, based on the moneyline, is 67.7%.

The Brewers played as the moneyline favorite in six of their last 10 games, and they went 4-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Milwaukee and its opponents combined to go over the run total two times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Athletics have been chosen as underdogs in 64 games this year and have walked away with the win 16 times (25%) in those games.

The Athletics have a mark of 6-26 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +170 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Athletics have a record of 5-5.

Oakland and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Brewers vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Yelich 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+195) William Contreras 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+150) Owen Miller 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+225) Brian Anderson 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+220) Willy Adames 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+180)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3300 13th 1st Win NL Central -140 - 1st

