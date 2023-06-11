Freddy Peralta will take the mound first for the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday against Brent Rooker and the Oakland Athletics. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET for this final game in a three-game series.

Brewers vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 12th in MLB action with 74 total home runs.

Milwaukee's .376 slugging percentage is the fourth-lowest average in baseball.

The Brewers' .229 batting average ranks 25th in MLB.

Milwaukee has the No. 25 offense in MLB action, scoring four runs per game (261 total runs).

The Brewers are 26th in baseball with a .305 on-base percentage.

Brewers hitters strike out 9.4 times per game, the 27th-most in MLB.

The pitching staff for Milwaukee has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in the majors.

Milwaukee's 4.00 team ERA ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Brewers combine for the 15th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.273).

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Peralta (5-5) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his 13th start of the season. He has a 4.41 ERA in 65 1/3 innings pitched, with 70 strikeouts.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.

Peralta has recorded seven quality starts this year.

Peralta is seeking his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.4 innings per appearance on the hill.

In two of his 12 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 6/6/2023 Orioles W 4-3 Home Freddy Peralta Kyle Gibson 6/7/2023 Orioles W 10-2 Home Corbin Burnes Dean Kremer 6/8/2023 Orioles L 6-3 Home Colin Rea Kyle Bradish 6/9/2023 Athletics L 5-2 Home Adrian Houser Sam Moll 6/10/2023 Athletics L 2-1 Home Julio Teheran Paul Blackburn 6/11/2023 Athletics - Home Freddy Peralta JP Sears 6/13/2023 Twins - Away Corbin Burnes Pablo Lopez 6/14/2023 Twins - Away Colin Rea Bailey Ober 6/16/2023 Pirates - Home Adrian Houser Mitch Keller 6/17/2023 Pirates - Home Julio Teheran - 6/18/2023 Pirates - Home Freddy Peralta Roansy Contreras

