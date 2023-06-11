Brewers vs. Athletics Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 11
Sunday's game between the Milwaukee Brewers (34-31) and the Oakland Athletics (16-50) at American Family Field has a projected final score of 6-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Brewers securing the victory. First pitch is at 2:10 PM on June 11.
The Brewers will call on Freddy Peralta (5-5) versus the Athletics and JP Sears (0-3).
Brewers vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Brewers vs. Athletics Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Brewers 6, Athletics 4.
Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Athletics
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Explore More About This Game
|Brewers Injury Report
|Brewers vs Athletics Betting Trends & Stats
|Brewers vs Athletics Player Props
|Brewers vs Athletics Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Brewers vs Athletics
|Brewers vs Athletics Odds
Brewers Performance Insights
- In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 4-2.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.
- The Brewers have two wins against the spread in their last four chances.
- The Brewers have been favorites in 34 games this season and won 19 (55.9%) of those contests.
- This season Milwaukee has won two of its three games when favored by at least -210 on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Brewers have a 67.7% chance to win.
- Milwaukee has scored 261 runs (four per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Brewers have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.00).
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 6
|Orioles
|W 4-3
|Freddy Peralta vs Kyle Gibson
|June 7
|Orioles
|W 10-2
|Corbin Burnes vs Dean Kremer
|June 8
|Orioles
|L 6-3
|Colin Rea vs Kyle Bradish
|June 9
|Athletics
|L 5-2
|Adrian Houser vs Sam Moll
|June 10
|Athletics
|L 2-1
|Julio Teheran vs Paul Blackburn
|June 11
|Athletics
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs JP Sears
|June 13
|@ Twins
|-
|Corbin Burnes vs Pablo Lopez
|June 14
|@ Twins
|-
|Colin Rea vs Bailey Ober
|June 16
|Pirates
|-
|Adrian Houser vs Mitch Keller
|June 17
|Pirates
|-
|Julio Teheran vs TBA
|June 18
|Pirates
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs Roansy Contreras
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.