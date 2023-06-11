Sunday's game between the Milwaukee Brewers (34-31) and the Oakland Athletics (16-50) at American Family Field has a projected final score of 6-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Brewers securing the victory. First pitch is at 2:10 PM on June 11.

The Brewers will call on Freddy Peralta (5-5) versus the Athletics and JP Sears (0-3).

Brewers vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

Brewers vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Brewers 6, Athletics 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 4-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.

The Brewers have two wins against the spread in their last four chances.

The Brewers have been favorites in 34 games this season and won 19 (55.9%) of those contests.

This season Milwaukee has won two of its three games when favored by at least -210 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Brewers have a 67.7% chance to win.

Milwaukee has scored 261 runs (four per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Brewers have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.00).

Brewers Schedule