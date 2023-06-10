The New York Yankees and Willie Calhoun will take the field against the Boston Red Sox and Rafael Devers on Saturday at 7:35 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series at Yankee Stadium.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Time: 7:35 PM ET

7:35 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees are fourth-best in MLB action with 100 total home runs.

New York ranks ninth in baseball, slugging .421.

The Yankees rank 23rd in the majors with a .234 batting average.

New York scores the ninth-most runs in baseball (299 total, 4.6 per game).

The Yankees rank 27th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .303.

The Yankees strike out 8.4 times per game to rank 14th in MLB.

The pitching staff for New York has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.

New York has a 3.62 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Yankees have the fourth-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.211).

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox's 69 home runs rank 18th in Major League Baseball.

Boston is seventh in MLB with a .426 slugging percentage this season.

The Red Sox rank seventh in MLB with a .260 team batting average.

Boston has scored 319 runs this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.

The Red Sox have an OBP of .333 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Red Sox are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking sixth with an average of eight strikeouts per game.

Boston has an 8.7 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 15th in the majors.

Boston has pitched to a 4.66 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.

The Red Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.331 as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in MLB.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Domingo German makes the start for the Yankees, his 12th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.69 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went 6 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.

German enters this matchup with three quality starts under his belt this season.

German is looking for his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.5 frames per appearance on the hill.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 11 outings this season.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The Red Sox's Tanner Houck (3-5) will make his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed five hits in five innings pitched against the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday.

He has started 11 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.

Houck has nine starts of five or more innings this season in 11 chances. He averages 5.2 innings per outing.

He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 6/4/2023 Dodgers W 4-1 Away Domingo Germán Bobby Miller 6/6/2023 White Sox L 3-2 Home Clarke Schmidt Lucas Giolito 6/8/2023 White Sox L 6-5 Home Luis Severino Lance Lynn 6/8/2023 White Sox W 3-0 Home Randy Vasquez Mike Clevinger 6/9/2023 Red Sox L 3-2 Home Gerrit Cole Garrett Whitlock 6/10/2023 Red Sox - Home Domingo Germán Tanner Houck 6/11/2023 Red Sox - Home Clarke Schmidt Brayan Bello 6/13/2023 Mets - Away - Max Scherzer 6/14/2023 Mets - Away Luis Severino Justin Verlander 6/16/2023 Red Sox - Away Gerrit Cole Tanner Houck 6/17/2023 Red Sox - Away Domingo Germán Brayan Bello

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 6/5/2023 Rays L 4-1 Home Brayan Bello Shane McClanahan 6/6/2023 Guardians W 5-4 Away James Paxton Shane Bieber 6/7/2023 Guardians L 5-2 Away Kutter Crawford Tanner Bibee 6/8/2023 Guardians L 10-3 Away Matt Dermody Aaron Civale 6/9/2023 Yankees W 3-2 Away Garrett Whitlock Gerrit Cole 6/10/2023 Yankees - Away Tanner Houck Domingo Germán 6/11/2023 Yankees - Away Brayan Bello Clarke Schmidt 6/12/2023 Rockies - Home James Paxton Connor Seabold 6/13/2023 Rockies - Home Kutter Crawford Chase Anderson 6/14/2023 Rockies - Home Garrett Whitlock Austin Gomber 6/16/2023 Yankees - Home Tanner Houck Gerrit Cole

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.