William Contreras -- batting .200 with a double, two home runs, five walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Oakland Athletics, with Paul Blackburn on the mound, on June 10 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Athletics.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

William Contreras At The Plate

  • Contreras is batting .240 with nine doubles, seven home runs and 24 walks.
  • Contreras has gotten a hit in 31 of 50 games this year (62.0%), with at least two hits on 10 occasions (20.0%).
  • He has gone deep in seven games this season (14.0%), homering in 3.4% of his plate appearances.
  • Contreras has picked up an RBI in 12 games this season (24.0%), with more than one RBI in six of those contests (12.0%).
  • In 21 games this season (42.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
24 GP 26
.256 AVG .227
.365 OBP .312
.427 SLG .392
8 XBH 8
3 HR 4
8 RBI 11
17/13 K/BB 26/11
0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.7 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
  • The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (6.50).
  • The Athletics allow the most home runs in baseball (102 total, 1.6 per game).
  • The Athletics will send Blackburn (0-0) to the mound to make his third start of the season.
  • His last time out came on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
