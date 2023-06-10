On Saturday, Rowdy Tellez (.154 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 152 points below season-long percentage) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Paul Blackburn. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Athletics.

Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Rowdy Tellez At The Plate

  • Tellez leads Milwaukee with 44 hits, batting .227 this season with 17 extra-base hits.
  • Tellez has gotten at least one hit in 59.3% of his games this season (35 of 59), with more than one hit nine times (15.3%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 11 games this season (18.6%), homering in 5.5% of his chances at the plate.
  • Tellez has picked up an RBI in 32.2% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 10.2% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 18 games this year (30.5%), including multiple runs in three games.

Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
27 GP 32
.217 AVG .235
.284 OBP .325
.435 SLG .451
8 XBH 9
6 HR 6
13 RBI 15
22/9 K/BB 34/14
0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (6.50).
  • Athletics pitchers combine to surrender the most home runs in baseball (102 total, 1.6 per game).
  • The Athletics are sending Blackburn (0-0) to make his third start of the season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
