Owen Miller Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Athletics - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Owen Miller (.300 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starter Paul Blackburn and the Oakland Athletics at American Family Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) in his most recent game against the Athletics.
Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Owen Miller? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Brewers Injury Report
|Brewers vs Athletics Betting Trends & Stats
|Brewers vs Athletics Player Props
|Brewers vs Athletics Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Brewers vs Athletics
|Brewers vs Athletics Odds
|Brewers vs Athletics Prediction
Owen Miller At The Plate
- Miller has 10 doubles, four home runs and eight walks while hitting .314.
- In 76.6% of his games this year (36 of 47), Miller has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (23.4%) he recorded more than one.
- Looking at the 47 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in four of them (8.5%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 15 games this year (31.9%), Miller has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (6.4%) he had more than one.
- He has scored at least once 17 times this season (36.2%), including four games with multiple runs (8.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|23
|.286
|AVG
|.341
|.353
|OBP
|.353
|.455
|SLG
|.451
|7
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|8
|13/6
|K/BB
|13/2
|4
|SB
|5
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff is 27th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics' 6.50 team ERA ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow 102 total home runs at a clip of 1.6 per game (most in baseball).
- The Athletics are sending Blackburn (0-0) out to make his third start of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, when he went five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.