Who are the probable pitchers lined up to take the ball on Saturday? Below, we list every starting pitching matchup for the day, which includes Sandy Alcantara toeing the rubber for the Marlins, and Michael Kopech getting the call for the White Sox.

Keep reading to find the probable pitching matchups for every game on the calendar for June 10.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Diamondbacks at Tigers Probable Pitchers

The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Ryne Nelson (2-3) to the bump as they face the Tigers, who will hand the ball to Matthew Boyd (3-4) for the game between the clubs on Saturday.

ARI: Nelson DET: Boyd 12 (61.2 IP) Games/IP 11 (53.1 IP) 5.40 ERA 5.57 5.4 K/9 8.9

Vegas Odds for Diamondbacks at Tigers

ARI Odds to Win: -135

-135 DET Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 9 runs

Live Stream Diamondbacks at Tigers

Marlins at White Sox Probable Pitchers

The Miami Marlins will send Alcantara (2-5) to the bump as they play the White Sox, who will counter with Kopech (3-5) when the teams face off on Saturday.

MIA: Alcantara CHW: Kopech 12 (76.1 IP) Games/IP 12 (68.2 IP) 5.19 ERA 4.33 7.9 K/9 10.4

Vegas Odds for Marlins at White Sox

MIA Odds to Win: -120

-120 CHW Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 8 runs

Live Stream Marlins at White Sox

Reds at Cardinals Probable Pitchers

The Cincinnati Reds will send Andrew Abbott (1-0) to the mound as they face the Cardinals, who will counter with Miles Mikolas (4-2) for the game between the clubs Saturday.

CIN: Abbott STL: Mikolas 1 (6 IP) Games/IP 13 (74.2 IP) 0.00 ERA 3.74 9.0 K/9 7.2

Vegas Odds for Reds at Cardinals

STL Odds to Win: -165

-165 CIN Odds to Win: +140

+140 Total: 8.5 runs

Live Stream Reds at Cardinals

Twins at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers

The Minnesota Twins will send Joe Ryan (7-3) to the bump as they face the Blue Jays, who will look to Alek Manoah (0-0) for the game between the clubs Saturday.

MIN: Ryan TOR: Manoah 12 (71.2 IP) Games/IP 0 (0 IP) 2.76 ERA - 10.0 K/9 -

Live Stream Twins at Blue Jays

Padres at Rockies Probable Pitchers

The San Diego Padres will send Ryan Weathers (1-4) to the mound as they take on the Rockies, who will counter with Kyle Freeland (4-7) for the matchup between the teams on Saturday.

SD: Weathers COL: Freeland 9 (35.1 IP) Games/IP 13 (71 IP) 5.35 ERA 4.06 5.9 K/9 5.6

Vegas Odds for Padres at Rockies

SD Odds to Win: -130

-130 COL Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 12 runs

Live Stream Padres at Rockies

Royals at Orioles Probable Pitchers

The Kansas City Royals will send Brady Singer (4-4) to the bump as they face the Orioles, who will look to Cole Irvin (0-0) when the teams meet Saturday.

KC: Singer BAL: Irvin 12 (60 IP) Games/IP 0 (0 IP) 6.45 ERA - 8.4 K/9 -

Vegas Odds for Royals at Orioles

BAL Odds to Win: -165

-165 KC Odds to Win: +140

+140 Total: 9 runs

Live Stream Royals at Orioles

Dodgers at Phillies Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Bobby Miller (2-0) to the mound as they play the Phillies, who will give the start to Aaron Nola (5-4) for the matchup between the clubs Saturday.

LAD: Miller PHI: Nola 3 (17 IP) Games/IP 13 (81.2 IP) 1.06 ERA 4.30 8.5 K/9 8.5

Vegas Odds for Dodgers at Phillies

PHI Odds to Win: -110

-110 LAD Odds to Win: -110

-110 Total: 9 runs

Live Stream Dodgers at Phillies

Mets at Pirates Probable Pitchers

The New York Mets will send Kodai Senga (5-3) to the mound as they play the Pirates, who will look to Johan Oviedo (3-4) when the clubs meet Saturday.

NYM: Senga PIT: Oviedo 11 (57.2 IP) Games/IP 12 (65 IP) 3.75 ERA 4.29 11.4 K/9 8.0

Vegas Odds for Mets at Pirates

NYM Odds to Win: -140

-140 PIT Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 9 runs

Live Stream Mets at Pirates

Rangers at Rays Probable Pitchers

The Texas Rangers will send Nathan Eovaldi (8-2) to the hill as they take on the Rays, who will look to Taj Bradley (4-2) for the matchup between the teams Saturday.

TEX: Eovaldi TB: Bradley 12 (80.1 IP) Games/IP 7 (35 IP) 2.24 ERA 3.60 8.6 K/9 12.3

Vegas Odds for Rangers at Rays

TB Odds to Win: -110

-110 TEX Odds to Win: -110

-110 Total: 8 runs

Live Stream Rangers at Rays

Nationals at Braves Probable Pitchers

The Washington Nationals will send MacKenzie Gore (3-4) to the mound as they face the Braves, who will give the start to Jared Shuster (2-2) when the clubs face off on Saturday.

WSH: Gore ATL: Shuster 12 (64 IP) Games/IP 6 (30.2 IP) 3.66 ERA 4.99 11.3 K/9 6.2

Vegas Odds for Nationals at Braves

ATL Odds to Win: -185

-185 WSH Odds to Win: +150

+150 Total: 10 runs

Live Stream Nationals at Braves

Athletics at Brewers Probable Pitchers

The Oakland Athletics will send Paul Blackburn (0-0) to the mound as they take on the Brewers, who will give the start to Julio Teheran (1-2) for the game between the clubs on Saturday.

OAK: Blackburn MIL: Teherán 2 (9 IP) Games/IP 3 (17.1 IP) 6.00 ERA 1.56 9.0 K/9 5.2

Vegas Odds for Athletics at Brewers

MIL Odds to Win: -190

-190 OAK Odds to Win: +155

+155 Total: 9 runs

Live Stream Athletics at Brewers

Astros at Guardians Probable Pitchers

The Houston Astros will send J.P. France (1-1) to the mound as they take on the Guardians, who will hand the ball to Triston McKenzie (0-0) for the matchup between the teams on Saturday.

HOU: France CLE: McKenzie 6 (34 IP) Games/IP 1 (5 IP) 3.44 ERA 0.00 7.7 K/9 18.0

Vegas Odds for Astros at Guardians

CLE Odds to Win: -135

-135 HOU Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 7.5 runs

Live Stream Astros at Guardians

Cubs at Giants Probable Pitchers

The Chicago Cubs will send Kyle Hendricks (0-2) to the hill as they face the Giants Saturday.

CHC: Hendricks SF: TBD 3 (15.1 IP) Games/IP - 4.70 ERA - 7.0 K/9 -

Live Stream Cubs at Giants

Red Sox at Yankees Probable Pitchers

The Boston Red Sox will send Tanner Houck (3-5) to the mound as they play the Yankees, who will look to Domingo German (3-3) when the teams face off on Saturday.

BOS: Houck NYY: Germán 11 (57.2 IP) Games/IP 11 (61 IP) 5.46 ERA 3.69 8.7 K/9 8.7

Vegas Odds for Red Sox at Yankees

NYY Odds to Win: -120

-120 BOS Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 8.5 runs

Live Stream Red Sox at Yankees

Mariners at Angels Probable Pitchers

The Seattle Mariners will send Bryan Woo (0-1) to the bump as they face the Angels, who will give the start to Patrick Sandoval (3-5) when the teams meet on Saturday.

SEA: Woo LAA: Sandoval 1 (2 IP) Games/IP 11 (58.2 IP) 27.00 ERA 4.14 18.0 K/9 6.1

Vegas Odds for Mariners at Angels

LAA Odds to Win: -150

-150 SEA Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 9 runs

Live Stream Mariners at Angels

