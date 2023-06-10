Luis Urías Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Athletics - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Luis Urias -- 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Oakland Athletics, with Paul Blackburn on the mound, on June 10 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI against the Athletics.
Luis Urías Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Urías? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Brewers Injury Report
|Brewers vs Athletics Betting Trends & Stats
|Brewers vs Athletics Player Props
|Brewers vs Athletics Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Brewers vs Athletics
|Brewers vs Athletics Odds
|Brewers vs Athletics Prediction
Luis Urías At The Plate (2022)
- Urias hit .239 with 17 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 50 walks.
- Urias got a hit in 63.0% of his 119 games last season, with at least two hits in 16.0% of those games.
- In 16 of 119 games last year, he homered (13.4%). He went deep in 3.4% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
- Urias drove in a run in 32 out of 119 games last year (26.9%), with more than one RBI in 13 of those contests (10.9%).
- In 38.7% of his 119 games last season, he scored a run (46 times). He had eight games with multiple runs in 2022 (6.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Luis Urías Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|61
|.273
|AVG
|.210
|.382
|OBP
|.291
|.417
|SLG
|.393
|15
|XBH
|19
|6
|HR
|10
|18
|RBI
|29
|42/29
|K/BB
|57/21
|0
|SB
|1
Athletics Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff last season ranked 25th in the big leagues.
- The Athletics had a 4.53 team ERA that ranked 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combined to surrender 195 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- The Athletics will send Blackburn (0-0) out to make his third start of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.