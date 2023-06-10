The Oakland Athletics (15-50) will look for Ramon Laureano to prolong a 10-game hitting streak versus the Milwaukee Brewers (34-30), on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET, at American Family Field.

The probable starters are Julio Teheran (1-2) for the Brewers and Paul Blackburn for the Athletics.

Brewers vs. Athletics Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Teheran - MIL (1-2, 1.56 ERA) vs Blackburn - OAK (0-0, 6.00 ERA)

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Julio Teheran

Teheran (1-2) will take the mound for the Brewers, his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed six hits in 6 1/3 innings pitched against the Cincinnati Reds on Monday.

The 32-year-old has pitched in three games this season with a 1.56 ERA and 5.2 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .222.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Teheran will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

Athletics Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Paul Blackburn

The Athletics are sending Blackburn (0-0) to make his third start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up seven hits.

He has a 6.00 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are batting .297 against him over his two appearances this season.

Blackburn is trying to record his second start of five or more innings this season in this matchup.

