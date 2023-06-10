On Saturday, June 10 at 4:10 PM ET, the Milwaukee Brewers (34-30) host the Oakland Athletics (15-50) at American Family Field. Julio Teheran will get the call for the Brewers, while Paul Blackburn will take the mound for the Athletics.

The Brewers are -175 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Athletics (+145). The total for the matchup is set at 9.5 runs.

Brewers vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Teheran - MIL (1-2, 1.56 ERA) vs Blackburn - OAK (0-0, 6.00 ERA)

Brewers vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Brewers vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have won 19, or 57.6%, of the 33 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Brewers have a 2-3 record (winning 40% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Milwaukee has a 63.6% chance to win.

The Brewers were the moneyline favorite in five of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Milwaukee and its opponents combined to go over the run total two times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Athletics have come away with 15 wins in the 63 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Athletics have won nine of 44 games when listed as at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Athletics have a record of 5-5.

Oakland and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Brewers vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U William Contreras 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+150) Rowdy Tellez 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+145) Willy Adames 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+140) Owen Miller 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+175) Christian Yelich 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+160)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3000 11th 1st Win NL Central -140 - 1st

