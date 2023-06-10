The Milwaukee Brewers and Oakland Athletics will play on Saturday at American Family Field, at 4:10 PM ET, with Christian Yelich and Esteury Ruiz among those expected to produce at the plate.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 13th in MLB action with 73 total home runs.

Milwaukee's .378 slugging percentage is the fifth-lowest average in MLB.

The Brewers rank 24th in MLB with a .230 batting average.

Milwaukee has the No. 25 offense in baseball, scoring 4.1 runs per game (260 total runs).

The Brewers are 24th in baseball with a .306 on-base percentage.

The Brewers' 9.4 strikeouts per game are the third-most in baseball.

The pitching staff for Milwaukee has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Milwaukee's 4.05 team ERA ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Brewers have the 14th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.276).

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Julio Teheran (1-2) takes the mound for the Brewers in his fourth start of the season. He has a 1.56 ERA in 17 1/3 innings pitched, with 10 strikeouts.

His last time out came on Monday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the righty went 6 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.

Teheran is looking to notch his third straight quality start in this outing.

Teheran will look to build upon a four-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 frames per appearance).

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 6/5/2023 Reds L 2-0 Away Julio Teheran Andrew Abbott 6/6/2023 Orioles W 4-3 Home Freddy Peralta Kyle Gibson 6/7/2023 Orioles W 10-2 Home Corbin Burnes Dean Kremer 6/8/2023 Orioles L 6-3 Home Colin Rea Kyle Bradish 6/9/2023 Athletics L 5-2 Home Adrian Houser Sam Moll 6/10/2023 Athletics - Home Julio Teheran Paul Blackburn 6/11/2023 Athletics - Home Freddy Peralta JP Sears 6/13/2023 Twins - Away Corbin Burnes Pablo Lopez 6/14/2023 Twins - Away Colin Rea Bailey Ober 6/16/2023 Pirates - Home Adrian Houser Mitch Keller 6/17/2023 Pirates - Home Julio Teheran -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.