Brewers vs. Athletics Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 10
Saturday's contest features the Milwaukee Brewers (34-30) and the Oakland Athletics (15-50) clashing at American Family Field (on June 10) at 4:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-3 win for the Brewers.
The Brewers will call on Julio Teheran (1-2) versus the Athletics and Paul Blackburn.
Brewers vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Brewers vs. Athletics Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Brewers 5, Athletics 3.
Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Athletics
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Explore More About This Game
|Brewers Injury Report
|Brewers vs Athletics Betting Trends & Stats
|Brewers vs Athletics Player Props
|Brewers vs Athletics Pitching Matchup
Brewers Performance Insights
- In five games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Brewers have a record of 4-1.
- Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Brewers have a record of 2-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
- This season, the Brewers have been favored 33 times and won 19, or 57.6%, of those games.
- Milwaukee is 2-1 this season when entering a game favored by -190 or more on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Brewers, based on the moneyline, is 65.5%.
- Milwaukee has scored 260 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Brewers have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.05).
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 5
|@ Reds
|L 2-0
|Julio Teheran vs Andrew Abbott
|June 6
|Orioles
|W 4-3
|Freddy Peralta vs Kyle Gibson
|June 7
|Orioles
|W 10-2
|Corbin Burnes vs Dean Kremer
|June 8
|Orioles
|L 6-3
|Colin Rea vs Kyle Bradish
|June 9
|Athletics
|L 5-2
|Adrian Houser vs Sam Moll
|June 10
|Athletics
|-
|Julio Teheran vs Paul Blackburn
|June 11
|Athletics
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs JP Sears
|June 13
|@ Twins
|-
|Corbin Burnes vs Pablo Lopez
|June 14
|@ Twins
|-
|Colin Rea vs Bailey Ober
|June 16
|Pirates
|-
|Adrian Houser vs Mitch Keller
|June 17
|Pirates
|-
|Julio Teheran vs TBA
