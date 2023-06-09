Willy Adames -- with an on-base percentage of .237 in his past 10 games, 57 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Oakland Athletics, with Sam Moll on the hill, on June 9 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Sam Moll

Sam Moll TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Willy Adames At The Plate

Adames has seven doubles, 10 home runs and 23 walks while hitting .211.

Adames has had a hit in 30 of 53 games this year (56.6%), including multiple hits nine times (17.0%).

He has homered in 18.9% of his games in 2023, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate.

Adames has had at least one RBI in 32.1% of his games this season (17 of 53), with more than one RBI six times (11.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 20 of 53 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 19 .270 AVG .194 .347 OBP .302 .492 SLG .347 6 XBH 5 4 HR 3 11 RBI 12 17/8 K/BB 19/11 0 SB 2

Athletics Pitching Rankings