Top Player Prop Bets for Brewers vs. Athletics on June 9, 2023
Player props are listed for Christian Yelich and Brent Rooker, among others, when the Milwaukee Brewers host the Oakland Athletics at American Family Field on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
Brewers vs. Athletics Game Info
- When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI
MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers
Adrian Houser Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Houser Stats
- The Brewers will hand the ball to Adrian Houser (2-1) for his seventh start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start two times in six starts this season.
- Houser has three starts of five or more innings this season in six chances. He averages 5.2 innings per outing.
- In six appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.
Houser Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Reds
|Jun. 4
|7.0
|6
|1
|1
|2
|0
|at Blue Jays
|May. 30
|4.1
|11
|7
|6
|3
|3
|vs. Astros
|May. 24
|5.1
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|at Rays
|May. 19
|6.0
|4
|0
|0
|4
|1
|vs. Royals
|May. 13
|4.0
|8
|3
|3
|2
|1
Christian Yelich Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)
Yelich Stats
- Yelich has collected 57 hits with 10 doubles, seven home runs and 30 walks. He has driven in 25 runs with 16 stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .258/.354/.398 so far this year.
- Yelich hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with three doubles and three walks.
Yelich Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Orioles
|Jun. 8
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jun. 7
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jun. 6
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|5
|2
|at Reds
|Jun. 5
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Reds
|Jun. 4
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Brian Anderson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)
Anderson Stats
- Brian Anderson has put up 49 hits with eight doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 32 runs.
- He's slashed .236/.335/.399 on the season.
- Anderson enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with three walks and two RBI.
Anderson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Orioles
|Jun. 8
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Orioles
|Jun. 7
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Orioles
|Jun. 6
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Reds
|Jun. 5
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Reds
|Jun. 3
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics
Brent Rooker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Rooker Stats
- Rooker has 50 hits with 10 doubles, 12 home runs, 27 walks and 36 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashing .263/.363/.505 on the year.
- Rooker hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .286 with a double, a home run, a walk and four RBI.
Rooker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Pirates
|Jun. 7
|2-for-6
|1
|0
|2
|3
|0
|at Pirates
|Jun. 6
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Pirates
|Jun. 5
|2-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Marlins
|Jun. 4
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Marlins
|Jun. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Esteury Ruiz Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)
Ruiz Stats
- Esteury Ruiz has 64 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, a home run, 10 walks and 25 RBI. He's also stolen 29 bases.
- He has a slash line of .261/.322/.339 on the year.
Ruiz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Pirates
|Jun. 6
|0-for-6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Pirates
|Jun. 5
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Marlins
|Jun. 4
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Marlins
|Jun. 3
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Marlins
|Jun. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
