Player props are listed for Christian Yelich and Brent Rooker, among others, when the Milwaukee Brewers host the Oakland Athletics at American Family Field on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Athletics Game Info

When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, June 9, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Adrian Houser Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Houser Stats

The Brewers will hand the ball to Adrian Houser (2-1) for his seventh start of the season.

He has earned a quality start two times in six starts this season.

Houser has three starts of five or more innings this season in six chances. He averages 5.2 innings per outing.

In six appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Houser Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Reds Jun. 4 7.0 6 1 1 2 0 at Blue Jays May. 30 4.1 11 7 6 3 3 vs. Astros May. 24 5.1 2 0 0 3 1 at Rays May. 19 6.0 4 0 0 4 1 vs. Royals May. 13 4.0 8 3 3 2 1

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has collected 57 hits with 10 doubles, seven home runs and 30 walks. He has driven in 25 runs with 16 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .258/.354/.398 so far this year.

Yelich hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with three doubles and three walks.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Orioles Jun. 8 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 7 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 6 3-for-4 1 0 0 5 2 at Reds Jun. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Reds Jun. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1

Brian Anderson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Anderson Stats

Brian Anderson has put up 49 hits with eight doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 32 runs.

He's slashed .236/.335/.399 on the season.

Anderson enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with three walks and two RBI.

Anderson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Orioles Jun. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Orioles Jun. 7 2-for-4 2 0 1 2 vs. Orioles Jun. 6 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 at Reds Jun. 5 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Reds Jun. 3 1-for-4 1 0 0 1

MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics

Brent Rooker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Rooker Stats

Rooker has 50 hits with 10 doubles, 12 home runs, 27 walks and 36 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .263/.363/.505 on the year.

Rooker hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .286 with a double, a home run, a walk and four RBI.

Rooker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Jun. 7 2-for-6 1 0 2 3 0 at Pirates Jun. 6 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0 at Pirates Jun. 5 2-for-3 2 0 0 2 0 at Marlins Jun. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Jun. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Esteury Ruiz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)

Ruiz Stats

Esteury Ruiz has 64 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, a home run, 10 walks and 25 RBI. He's also stolen 29 bases.

He has a slash line of .261/.322/.339 on the year.

Ruiz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Jun. 6 0-for-6 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Jun. 5 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 at Marlins Jun. 4 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Marlins Jun. 3 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Marlins Jun. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

