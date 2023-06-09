Oakland Athletics (14-50) will match up with the Milwaukee Brewers (34-29) at American Family Field on Friday, June 9 at 8:10 PM ET. Currently sitting at 29 steals, Esteury Ruiz will be looking to swipe his 30th stolen base of the season.

Oddsmakers list the Brewers as -250 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Athletics +190 moneyline odds. The over/under is 9.5 runs for the contest.

Brewers vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Adrian Houser - MIL (2-1, 3.45 ERA) vs Sam Moll - OAK (0-3, 4.57 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Brewers vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Wanting to bet on the Brewers and Athletics matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick rundown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Brewers (-250), for instance -- will win. It's that easy! If the Brewers win, and you bet $10, you'd get $14.00 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Christian Yelich get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Brewers vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Brewers have been favored 32 times and won 19, or 59.4%, of those games.

The Brewers have played as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for Milwaukee.

The Brewers won each of the four games it played as a moneyline favorite over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Milwaukee combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total two times.

The Athletics have won in 14, or 22.6%, of the 62 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Athletics have been victorious three times in 24 chances when named as an underdog of at least +190 or worse on the moneyline.

The Athletics have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Oakland and its opponents are 5-3-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

Brewers vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Yelich 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+220) Owen Miller 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+190) Brian Anderson 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+210) Rowdy Tellez 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+175) Willy Adames 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+160)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3000 11th 1st Win NL Central -140 - 1st

Think the Brewers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Milwaukee and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.