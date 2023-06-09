Jace Peterson and the Oakland Athletics are ready for a matchup with Brian Anderson and the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 12th in MLB action with 73 total home runs.

Milwaukee's .380 slugging percentage is 25th in MLB.

The Brewers have the 24th-ranked batting average in the majors (.231).

Milwaukee is the 24th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.1 runs per game (258 total).

The Brewers rank 23rd in baseball with a .307 on-base percentage.

The Brewers strike out 9.3 times per game, the fourth-worst average in baseball.

The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Milwaukee's pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.

Milwaukee has a 4.04 team ERA that ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Brewers average MLB's 13th-ranked WHIP (1.273).

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Adrian Houser makes the start for the Brewers, his seventh of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.45 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 31 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, the right-hander tossed seven innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.

Houser heads into the outing with two quality starts under his belt this season.

Houser enters this game with three outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

In two of his six total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 6/4/2023 Reds W 5-1 Away Adrian Houser Ben Lively 6/5/2023 Reds L 2-0 Away Julio Teheran Andrew Abbott 6/6/2023 Orioles W 4-3 Home Freddy Peralta Kyle Gibson 6/7/2023 Orioles W 10-2 Home Corbin Burnes Dean Kremer 6/8/2023 Orioles L 6-3 Home Colin Rea Kyle Bradish 6/9/2023 Athletics - Home Adrian Houser Sam Moll 6/10/2023 Athletics - Home Julio Teheran Paul Blackburn 6/11/2023 Athletics - Home Freddy Peralta JP Sears 6/13/2023 Twins - Away Corbin Burnes Pablo Lopez 6/14/2023 Twins - Away Colin Rea Bailey Ober 6/16/2023 Pirates - Home - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.