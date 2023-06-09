How to Watch the Brewers vs. Athletics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 9
Jace Peterson and the Oakland Athletics are ready for a matchup with Brian Anderson and the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
Brewers vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: American Family Field
Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Brewers average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 12th in MLB action with 73 total home runs.
- Milwaukee's .380 slugging percentage is 25th in MLB.
- The Brewers have the 24th-ranked batting average in the majors (.231).
- Milwaukee is the 24th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.1 runs per game (258 total).
- The Brewers rank 23rd in baseball with a .307 on-base percentage.
- The Brewers strike out 9.3 times per game, the fourth-worst average in baseball.
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Milwaukee's pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
- Milwaukee has a 4.04 team ERA that ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Brewers average MLB's 13th-ranked WHIP (1.273).
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Adrian Houser makes the start for the Brewers, his seventh of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.45 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 31 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, the right-hander tossed seven innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- Houser heads into the outing with two quality starts under his belt this season.
- Houser enters this game with three outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.
- In two of his six total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Brewers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/4/2023
|Reds
|W 5-1
|Away
|Adrian Houser
|Ben Lively
|6/5/2023
|Reds
|L 2-0
|Away
|Julio Teheran
|Andrew Abbott
|6/6/2023
|Orioles
|W 4-3
|Home
|Freddy Peralta
|Kyle Gibson
|6/7/2023
|Orioles
|W 10-2
|Home
|Corbin Burnes
|Dean Kremer
|6/8/2023
|Orioles
|L 6-3
|Home
|Colin Rea
|Kyle Bradish
|6/9/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Adrian Houser
|Sam Moll
|6/10/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Julio Teheran
|Paul Blackburn
|6/11/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Freddy Peralta
|JP Sears
|6/13/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Pablo Lopez
|6/14/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Colin Rea
|Bailey Ober
|6/16/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|-
|-
