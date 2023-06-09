Ashlyn Krueger's round of 16 match in the Libema Open will be against Victoria Azarenka. Krueger has +5000 odds to win this tournament at Autotron Rosmalen.

Krueger at the 2023 Libema Open

Next Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Tournament Dates: June 9-18

June 9-18 Venue: Autotron Rosmalen

Autotron Rosmalen Location: Rosmalen, Netherlands

Rosmalen, Netherlands Court Surface: Grass

Krueger's Next Match

On Wednesday, June 14 at 5:00 AM ET, in the round of 16 of the the Libema Open, Krueger will play Azarenka, after beating Rebecca Peterson 6-1, 6-2.

Krueger Stats

In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Krueger beat No. 70-ranked Peterson, 6-1, 6-2.

Krueger is 12-9 over the past 12 months, with zero tournament wins.

In her 21 matches over the past 12 months, across all court surfaces, Krueger has averaged 21.0 games.

Krueger, over the past 12 months, has won 56.9% of her service games and 35.7% of her return games.

