Owen Miller Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Orioles - June 8
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 1:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Owen Miller (.308 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starting pitcher Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles at American Family Field, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Orioles.
Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Explore More About This Game
Owen Miller At The Plate
- Miller has 10 doubles, four home runs and seven walks while batting .309.
- Miller has recorded a hit in 34 of 45 games this season (75.6%), including 10 multi-hit games (22.2%).
- Looking at the 45 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in four of them (8.9%), and in 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 31.1% of his games this season, Miller has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.7%.
- He has scored in 37.8% of his games this year (17 of 45), with two or more runs four times (8.9%).
Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|10
|.241
|AVG
|.345
|.313
|OBP
|.333
|.276
|SLG
|.414
|1
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|3
|4/3
|K/BB
|4/0
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|23
|14 (63.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|20 (87.0%)
|3 (13.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (30.4%)
|10 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (30.4%)
|3 (13.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.3%)
|7 (31.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (30.4%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles' 4.27 team ERA ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (72 total, 1.2 per game).
- Bradish (2-2 with a 4.12 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his 11th of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, when he went four innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 4.12 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .269 to opposing hitters.
