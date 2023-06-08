The Milwaukee Brewers, including Owen Miller (.308 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starting pitcher Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles at American Family Field, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Orioles.

Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Explore More About This Game

Owen Miller At The Plate

Miller has 10 doubles, four home runs and seven walks while batting .309.

Miller has recorded a hit in 34 of 45 games this season (75.6%), including 10 multi-hit games (22.2%).

Looking at the 45 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in four of them (8.9%), and in 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 31.1% of his games this season, Miller has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.7%.

He has scored in 37.8% of his games this year (17 of 45), with two or more runs four times (8.9%).

Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 10 .241 AVG .345 .313 OBP .333 .276 SLG .414 1 XBH 2 0 HR 0 2 RBI 3 4/3 K/BB 4/0 1 SB 2 Home Away 22 GP 23 14 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 20 (87.0%) 3 (13.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (30.4%) 10 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (30.4%) 3 (13.6%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.3%) 7 (31.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (30.4%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings